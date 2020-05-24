AE Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,280 shares of company stock worth $550,836. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

