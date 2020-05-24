AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $7,029,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

NYSE HE opened at $37.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 542,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $22,291,979.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

