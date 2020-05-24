AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 436,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 36,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $8,515,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,836,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,334,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PING stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 71.03. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

In related news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $320,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

