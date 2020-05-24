Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 66.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRE opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 123.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

