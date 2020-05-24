Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 141.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 28,106 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Euronav were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.40. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million. Euronav had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.16%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

