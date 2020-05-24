AE Wealth Management LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLNC. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLNC shares. ValuEngine raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.74. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 490.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.