AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $171,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,592 shares of company stock worth $651,503. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLGX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

