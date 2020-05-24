Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period.

Shares of PK stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

PK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

