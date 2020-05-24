Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $605,000 Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 158,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Swope bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,420 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

