AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RHP opened at $32.02 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

