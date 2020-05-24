9,101 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 221.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,372,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 945,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,827,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $159.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $107.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Jensen bought 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 748,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,622,662.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,855 shares of company stock worth $373,883 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $540,000 Holdings in BlackBerry Ltd
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $540,000 Holdings in BlackBerry Ltd
AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF
AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Toro Co
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Toro Co
AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $352,000 in Covanta Holding Corp
AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $352,000 in Covanta Holding Corp
First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Navient Corp
First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Navient Corp
AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,195 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC
AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,195 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report