9,101 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 221.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,372,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 945,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,827,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $159.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $107.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Jensen bought 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 748,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,622,662.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,855 shares of company stock worth $373,883 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

