AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $349,000 Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 241.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 2,679.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 126,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $26.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.