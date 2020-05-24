6,076 Shares in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,765,000 after purchasing an additional 386,538 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 158,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $76,642.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,690.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Speights bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,632.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,111 shares of company stock valued at $176,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $57.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.51. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

