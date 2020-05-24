AE Wealth Management LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 951,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,489,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

