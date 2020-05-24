Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 37,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $83.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.