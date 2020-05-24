VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,125 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 129,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $56.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39.

