9,844 Shares in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $2,596,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 246,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 897,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. First Analysis upgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.04.

Chegg stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95. Chegg Inc has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,535 shares in the company, valued at $810,780.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $3,206,313.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,474,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,200 shares of company stock worth $21,538,742. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

