Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,484 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

