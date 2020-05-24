9,187 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,821.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 96,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 56,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FSTA opened at $34.14 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $38.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.