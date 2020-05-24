AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,714 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 14.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.34.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

