AE Wealth Management LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 492.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $104.35 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $143.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.54.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

