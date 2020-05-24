Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,353 Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,676 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 11,353 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FireEye were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 57.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,454,006 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,084,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,591,271 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $92,424,000 after acquiring an additional 614,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,225,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FireEye Inc has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

