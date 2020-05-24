6,932 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

