AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 360,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,565 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

