AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. CWM LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

