28,850 Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

In other Ping Identity news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $320,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PING opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.03.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

