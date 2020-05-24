AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,661 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mplx by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Mplx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPLX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

MPLX opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.96%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

