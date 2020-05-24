Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN stock opened at $321.22 on Friday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $394.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.53.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

