AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Total by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $748,342,000 after buying an additional 291,537 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Total by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $513,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Total by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Total by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Total by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,742,498 shares of company stock worth $14,273,207.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Total SA has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.