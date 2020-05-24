First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 815,314 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of MGIC Investment worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,547,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,013,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after buying an additional 1,912,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,476,000 after buying an additional 1,620,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,631,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.81. MGIC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

In related news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

