Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Trade Desk worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $307.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $327.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.10, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $2,957,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,781 shares of company stock valued at $120,285,565. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.07.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.