New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Signature Bank worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.15.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

