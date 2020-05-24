New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,391 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of Rexnord worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXN. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of RXN opened at $28.31 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $2,357,767.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,506.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

