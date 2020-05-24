New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in WEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 869,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth about $59,106,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 510,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.38.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

