New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,532 Shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.38% of American National Insurance worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American National Insurance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American National Insurance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in American National Insurance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in American National Insurance by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American National Insurance by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.00. American National Insurance has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $126.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $369.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

