New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Amedisys worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED opened at $192.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $107.17 and a one year high of $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.52.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.87, for a total transaction of $208,546.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps bought 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $332,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 36,053 shares valued at $6,336,849. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.