New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 85,500 Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 85,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $29,983,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com stock opened at $215.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.67. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.94.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

