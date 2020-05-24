New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 331.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of LYFT worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $2,608,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LYFT from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $31.26 on Friday. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. On average, analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LYFT news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

