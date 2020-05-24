New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,600 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Douglas Emmett worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 200.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

