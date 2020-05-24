Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,109 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Avantor worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 46.8% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,953 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 303,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 142,683 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $592,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB reduced their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

AVTR opened at $17.83 on Friday. Avantor Inc has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $442,593.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.