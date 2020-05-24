State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,310 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Farmers National Banc worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. Farmers National Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $310.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. Analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $114,880.00. Also, Director David Z. Paull acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,648 shares in the company, valued at $612,184.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,249 shares of company stock valued at $296,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

