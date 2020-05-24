American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cardtronics worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 130,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 9,726.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 75,474 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.13 per share, with a total value of $27,643.00. Also, CEO Edward H. West acquired 10,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $184,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,045.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $321,923. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CATM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Cardtronics stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.66. Cardtronics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

