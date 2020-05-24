New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 18,498 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.65. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $116.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $6,555,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,487 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,652 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

