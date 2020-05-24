New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 61,996 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,988 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 61,996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Performance Food Group worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $653,302,000 after buying an additional 1,281,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,868 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $113,867,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $93,728,000 after buying an additional 89,846 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,731 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $88,531,000 after buying an additional 209,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

