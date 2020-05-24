Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

