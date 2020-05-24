State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $230,000 Position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $90,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,398,729 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

