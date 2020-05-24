New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $89,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after buying an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after buying an additional 732,772 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550,503 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 513,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 346,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $30.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,304,173.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. B. Riley lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

