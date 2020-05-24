BlackRock Inc. Has $101.87 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.15% of Pinterest worth $101,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605,750 shares during the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,509,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 187.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,207,000 after buying an additional 6,432,356 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 7,159.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $300,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,306,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,937 shares of company stock worth $5,067,371 over the last three months.

NYSE:PINS opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.89. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

