First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,085,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.44% of First Merchants worth $108,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in First Merchants by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Also, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $89,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $623,209. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

FRME opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Merchants had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

