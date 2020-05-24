First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402,387 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Sterling Bancorp worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 403,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,548,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 389,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,351 shares of company stock worth $317,328. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

